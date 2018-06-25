× Replacement work on Andersontown Road bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek rescheduled to July 5

YORK AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES — Replacement work for the bridge carrying Andersontown Road (Route 4033) over Yellow Breeches Creek between Fairview and Lower Allen townships at the Cumberland-York County line has been rescheduled to begin on Thursday, July 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work had originally been scheduled to begin this week, PennDOT says.

When the bridge closes for full replacement next week, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Route 4022, Lewisberry Road, Siddonsburg Road, Moores Mountain Road, Route 4031, Grandview Avenue and Route 2017.

Construction is expected to be finished by late October, PennDOT says.

The bridge replacement is part of the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a joint-venture partnership between PennDOT and Plenery Walsh Keystone Partners, which allows PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.