Richard Harrison, ‘The Old Man’ in the reality series ‘Pawn Stars,’ dies at age 77

LAS VEGAS — Richard Harrison, the crusty patriarch of the family-run Las Vegas pawn store featured on the reality television series “Pawn Stars,” has died, according to Fox News.

Harrison, affectionately known as “The Old Man” on the show, was 77.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” his son, Rick Harrison, told Fox News in a statement. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over.

“He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

A Navy veteran, Richard Harrison opened the Gold & Silver Pawn store with his son, Rick, in 1988. He saw the store grow into a multi-million dollar company, and later skyrocketed to even higher fame with the advent of the History Channel series “Pawn Stars,” which premiered in 2009.

Harrison is survived by his wife Joanne and their three sons, Joseph, Rick and Chris.