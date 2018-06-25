× Son of former York mayor pleads guilty to harassment after altercation with mother

YORK — Brandon Anderson pleaded guilty to harassment Monday in connection with an altercation with his mother, then-York Mayor Kim Bracey, in September, court documents show. A fine of $300 was imposed on the 31-year-old.

Anderson also faced a charge of simple assault but that was dropped.

The charges stemmed from an incident on September 30 that occurred at Bracey’s campaign office in the 100 block of South Beaver Street.

At the time, it was alleged that Anderson punched Bracey in the face and kicked her several times while she was on the ground, police said.

Anderson was a city employee at the time of the altercation and has since resigned.