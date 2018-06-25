Unseasonably cool and refreshing morning then comfortable with plenty of sunshine Tuesday

REFRESHING ANOTHER DAY



Take advantage of this unseasonable, comfortable evening and overnight. Skies are clear and humidity is very low. Morning lows drop to cool readings in the lower and middle 50s. Plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs right around 80 degrees. Clouds begin to build overnight into Wednesday as the next system approaches. There is a chance for a few morning showers with a warm front, then afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible as a cold front follows. Temperatures are held in the 70’s to near 80 degrees. A few leftover showers may linger into early Thursday, otherwise, skies are partly sunny. It is a warmer, more humid day in the middle and upper 80s.

STEAMY, HOT WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Get ready for a heat wave, the first of the year! Friday begins a string of 90 degree days. Highs top out in the lower 90s. It is feeling more sticky too. Mostly sunny skies continue right into the weekend. We had a few more degrees to afternoon high temperatures Saturday. Make sure to lather the sunscreen on continuously through the weekend. The UV Index will be extreme. Hot, hazy and humid conditions continue Sunday and Monday. High temperatures soar middle and upper 90s for the second half of the weekend. Beginning the week, they’ll still be quite hot in the lower and middle 90s. It will feel tropical and quite stifling too. A reminder to stay hydrated and watch for heat related illnesses. Heat index readings are likely to be well over 100 degrees.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist