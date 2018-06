× Washington Capitals re-sign defenseman John Carlson to 8-year, $64 million deal

WASHINGTON– The Capitals have re-signed one of the team’s top defenseman.

John Carlson, 28, has agreed to an eight year, $64 million deal, according to ESPN.

He was a key member of the team’s defense that went on to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Carlson set a career-high in goals (15), assists (53) and points (68).

Now, he is set to be a member of the Capitals until 2026, barring trade or release.