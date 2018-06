× Washington Wizards to play in 2019 NBA London game

WASHINGTON– The Wizards will be taking their game overseas next season.

Washington was chosen to play the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA London game, the league announced last week.

The regular season game will be played at the 02 arena on January 17, 2019.

Tickets for the game will go on sale this fall, and will be available here.