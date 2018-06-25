× Wolf Furniture to exchange faded, torn American flags for new ones

ALTOONA — Starting later this week, families will be able to exchange their faded or torn American flags for new 3-foot by 5-foot flags at Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture retailers.

The exchange begins Friday, June 29 and ends Wednesday, July 4 at the 17 showrooms in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. The company’s Frederick Clearance Outlet in Maryland will not be participating in the program.

“Home is where the heart is, and the American flag represents the heart of every American’s shared home, our great country,” said Chris Pelcher, executive vice president and general manager of Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. “We help families beautify their homes daily, and we want their flags to look beautiful waving from the front porches and backyards in every community we serve.”

The faded or torn flags will be retired and respectfully disposed of in accordance with the US Flag Code.

Here’s a list of store locations in Pennsylvania:

Altoona – 4 Sellers Drive, Altoona, PA 16601

Chambersburg – 480 Gateway Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Hanover – 371 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA 17331

Harrisburg – 4661 Lindle Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Johnstown – 1130 Scalp Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15904

Lancaster – 2040 Bennett Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601

Mechanicsburg – 75 Gateway Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

State College – 138 Valley Vista Drive, State College, PA 16803

York – 380 North Northern Way, York, PA 17402

A full list can be found here.