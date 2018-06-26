× 16-year-old York teen will serve 15-30 years after pleading guilty to deadly 2017 shooting

YORK — A 16-year-old York teen will serve 15 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to the deadly shooting of Jimmy Aviila-Velez on Nov. 10, 2017, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Yonti Ritter pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the shooting of Avila-Velez, who was 26. The killing was captured on surveillance video.

Avila-Velez, 26, was shot in the neck and torso just after while walking in the 500 block of West Newton Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m.

Ritter, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, reportedly apologized to the victim’s family in court. He apologized to his own family as well.