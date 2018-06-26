A 98-year-old World War II combat veteran took to the skies Tuesday to honor Myerstown's 250th anniversary.
98-year-old pilot from WWII takes flight to honor Myerstown’s 250th anniversary
-
PA State Police hold public memorial ceremony to honor lives lost in the line of duty
-
Crews recover historic Lititz flagpole with hopes of putting it in new veterans park
-
Teen arrested after missing 98-year-old woman found dead in closet
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive Mark Twain Prize for comedy
-
Man wrongly jailed for murder as teen in 1991 finally exonerated
-
-
Lancaster County ceremonies honor veterans on Memorial Day
-
Penn State Outing Club can no longer go on any outings, the school says
-
Members of York City Fire Department attend Ivan Flanscha’s daughters’ graduation
-
The 11-year-old girl divorcing her 38-year-old husband
-
Belmont Stakes: Can Justify win horse racing’s fabled Triple Crown?
-
-
Arrests made after 15-year-old hacked to death with machete on New York City sidewalk
-
Yale is the latest to revoke honorary degree from Bill Cosby
-
Teenager, unexpected to live past childhood, graduates from high school in Dauphin County