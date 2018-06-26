× All Memorial properties to be put up for sale, UPMC Pinnacle says

YORK — UPMC Pinnacle confirmed to FOX43 Tuesday that it’s working with Susquehanna Real Estate to put all of Memorial properties up for sale.

The news was first reported by Central Penn Business Journal Friday.

The properties include the hospital facility, 10 homes, four medical office buildings and Elmwood mansion, which is near the hospital, the healthcare system said. They’re expected to be available in the next several months.

The future use of the properties would be determined by the buyer(s), UPMC added.

Construction of the new Memorial Hospital in West Manchester Township is expected to be completed by August 2019.