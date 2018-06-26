Another beautiful day for Tuesday, then shower and thunderstorm chances return briefly during midweek

ANOTHER COMFY DAY: Canadian high pressure remains in control for Tuesday, so it’s another wonderful, summery day for the region. Temperatures are cool in many spots to start, with readings in the 50s to near 60 degrees. There’s plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Only some high clouds pass through during the morning and into early afternoon. Eventually, the clouds start to thicken later during the day. Temperatures reach upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels remain very pleasant, and the winds are lighter. The overnight period starts to see more clouds, but it is dry for most of the night. Lows are milder, with readings in the upper 50s to middle 60s. A few showers are possible near, if not slightly after daybreak.

WARMING WITH STORM CHANCES: Wednesday is unsettled as the next system passes through, so the day comes with some shower and storm chances. Some morning showers are possible, then expect some breaks closer to midday. It turns humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. There’s the chance for more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, and that chance continues through the night. Thursday brings a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as well, especially for the first half of the day. Sunshine should increase during the afternoon. It’s muggy and warm, with readings in the lower to middle 80s.

STEAMY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The heat and humidity continue to crank up for Friday and Saturday! Temperatures slip into the upper 80s to lower 90s on Friday under plenty of sunshine. Heat indices reach the middle to upper 90s. Saturday is even hotter, with extremely uncomfortable humidity levels. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Heat indices could reach lower 100s. Sunday remains hazy, hot and humid. Temperatures are in the middle 90s, with heat indices well above 100 degrees. The heat continues into Monday, with temperatures back into the 90s. There’s a small chance for a couple isolated thunderstorms.

Have a great Tuesday!