Auntie Anne's introduces Birthday Cake-flavored pretzels for limited time

LANCASTER — The sweet tooth strikes again!

On Tuesday, Auntie Anne’s announced that Birthday Cake-flavored pretzels will be available in stores for a limited time in the fall.

This is a result of the Lancaster-based soft pretzel franchise’s second annual Pretzel Nation Creation competition. Voters took to PretzelNationCreation.com from June 19 to June 25 and Birthday Cake came out on top with 79,641 votes.

Last month, Auntie Anne’s was flooded with more than 650 suggestions for birthday-inspired flavors.

“The second annual Pretzel Nation Creation competition has been the icing on the cake for our 30th birthday celebration,” said Meredith Wenz, Auntie Anne’s director of marketing. “It’s fitting that our fans marked the occasion by choosing the Birthday Cake Pretzel. It’s going to be a pretzel unlike any other, and I invite all of you to stop by your local Auntie Anne’s to try it this fall.”

Birthday Cake defeated Caramel Apple Crème Brûlée by just 662 votes.

Last year, voters were feeling the heat when Sriracha took the crown.

The final tally can be seen below: