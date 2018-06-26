× Ben Simmons wins NBA Rookie of the Year award

PHILADELPHIA– One of the Philadelphia 76ers’ players walked away with an award on Monday night.

G/F Ben Simmons won the NBA Rookie of the Year award during the NBA Awards show.

In a highly contested race, Simmons bested Utah Jazz F Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics’ F Jayson Tatum.

Simmons, 21, was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, but was forced to sit out the entire 2016-17 season due to a broken foot he suffered in training camp.

This past season was the first year in which Simmons was able to suit up, and he made an immediate impact on the team.

For the year, Simmons averaged 15.8 points per game, 8.2 assists per game, and 8.1 rebounds per game while helping guide the Sixers to the team’s first playoff appearance in six seasons.