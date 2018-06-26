Carry the umbrella for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS RETURN

The evening is still quite pleasant. We see more clouds streaming across the area. Clouds thicken overnight keeping lows milder in the in the upper 50s and lower 60s. An isolated shower could develop during the morning but the best threat holds off until the afternoon and evening. Afternoon readings are not as warm in the middle 70s. The humidity becomes more noticeable too even once the front passes early Thursday morning. Showers threaten overnight and may bring heavier downpours. A few showers linger into early Thursday. It’s muggy and warm, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the lower and middle 80s.

STEAMY, HOT WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Get ready for a heat wave, the first of the year! Friday begins a string of 90 degree days. Highs top out in the lower 90s. It is feeling more sticky too. Mostly sunny skies continue right into the weekend. We had a few more degrees to afternoon high temperatures. Make sure to lather the sunscreen on continuously through the weekend. The UV Index will be extreme. Hot, hazy and humid conditions continue Sunday and Monday. High temperatures soar well into the middle and upper 90s. It will feel tropical and quite stifling too. Make sure to stay hydrated and watch for heat related illnesses. Heat index readings are likely to be well over 105 degrees.

FOX43 Weather Team

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist