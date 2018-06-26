× DUI checkpoint, mobile enforcement operations to be conducted in Dauphin County for 4th of July week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Dauphin County DUI Task Force will be conducting a DUI checkpoint and mobile enforcement operations the week of the fourth of July.

The exercise is in conjunction with law enforcement agencies throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Here are safety tips police are offering to be safe this week:

If you plan on drinking, have a designated driver for you or your group. Ask for a ride, have contact information for Uber, Taxi Cab companies or someone who will not be drinking to pick you up and get you home safely. If you are drinking and walking, use the buddy system, the more people the better. If you see a potential drunk driver please call 911, it could save a life.

The Dauphin County DUI Task Force wishes you a happy 4th of July Holiday! They ask you to please stay safe and drink responsibly.