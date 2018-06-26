Firework Safety and Fun with Keystone Firework

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LAMPETER, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Brian Shaub with Keystone Firework some of the top fireworks for 2018. Also some safety tips for firework season like:

Children Should Not Handle Fireworks

NEVER let children handle, play with or light any fireworks. Only responsible adults should handle and light the fireworks.

Do not Use Alcohol With Fireworks

Don`t consume alcohol while lighting fireworks. Fireworks must be used only by individuals who act in a responsible manner and who are not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Follow the Laws

Follow your local and state laws regarding the possession and use of fireworks, and use good common sense when using fireworks.

Read the Label

Read all directions, cautions, labels and warnings on each individual firework to understand the product performance and hazards associated with the use of the item.

Use in a Clear, Open Area

Keep the audience, especially children, a safe distance away from the shooting site. Always light fireworks in a clear open area away from buildings and vehicles (a minimum of 30 feet for fountains and other ground-based items and 100 yards for any aerial product is recommended). Avoid lighting fireworks in any area where there is dry grass or brush that could catch fire. Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

