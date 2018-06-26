× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (June 26, 2018)

Coming up on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re continuing to cover the surprising break in a 25 year old cold case, the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack. Mirack was a teacher at Rohrerstown Elementary School. 49 year old Raymond Rowe, a Lancaster-area wedding DJ, is facing charges, based on DNA evidence collected by undercover detectives. You can expect more on this story First at Four.

Two veterans are being honored today with a memorial in Gettysburg. Marine Captain George W. Hamilton and Gunnery Sergeant George R. Martin died in a plane crash in 1922 during re-enactment maneuvers over the historic Civil War battlefield. Hamilton, a decorated World War I officer, was piloting a dive bomber when it went into a tailspin and crashed during an attempted landing. You’ll hear more about this tragic story and see the memorial dedication on FOX43 News First at Four.