James Harden wins NBA MVP award; see full list of awards here

CALIFORNIA– Houston Rockets’ G James Harden took home the NBA MVP award during the NBA Awards Show on Monday night.

Harden beat out Cleveland Cavaliers’ F LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans F Anthony Davis, who were also both finalists for the award.

A number of other honors were handed out last night.

Here’s the full list of NBA Award winners:

NBA Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

WINNER: James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

WINNER: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

WINNER: Lou Williams, LA Clippers

NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

WINNER: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

NBA Most Improved Player

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

WINNER: Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Sportsmanship Award

WINNER: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

NBA Coach of the Year

WINNER: Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

Sager Strong Award

WINNER: Dikembe Mutombo

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: Oscar Robertson