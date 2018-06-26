James Harden wins NBA MVP award; see full list of awards here
CALIFORNIA– Houston Rockets’ G James Harden took home the NBA MVP award during the NBA Awards Show on Monday night.
Harden beat out Cleveland Cavaliers’ F LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans F Anthony Davis, who were also both finalists for the award.
A number of other honors were handed out last night.
Here’s the full list of NBA Award winners:
NBA Most Valuable Player
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- WINNER: James Harden, Houston Rockets
- LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Rookie of the Year
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
- WINNER: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
NBA Sixth Man Award
- Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
- WINNER: Lou Williams, LA Clippers
NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- WINNER: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
NBA Most Improved Player
- Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
- WINNER: Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
NBA Sportsmanship Award
WINNER: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
NBA Coach of the Year
WINNER: Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
- Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
- Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
Sager Strong Award
WINNER: Dikembe Mutombo
Lifetime Achievement Award
WINNER: Oscar Robertson