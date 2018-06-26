Finally relief months after car crashes into home – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

James Harden wins NBA MVP award; see full list of awards here

Posted 7:12 AM, June 26, 2018

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 25: James Harden, winner of the 2017-2018 MVP award, poses with his mom Monja Willis in the backstage photo room during the 2018 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 25, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA– Houston Rockets’ G James Harden took home the NBA MVP award during the NBA Awards Show on Monday night.

Harden beat out Cleveland Cavaliers’ F LeBron James and New Orleans Pelicans F Anthony Davis, who were also both finalists for the award.

A number of other honors were handed out last night.

Here’s the full list of NBA Award winners:

NBA Most Valuable Player

  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
  • WINNER: James Harden, Houston Rockets
  • LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA Rookie of the Year

  • Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
  • WINNER: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

NBA Sixth Man Award          

  • Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
  • Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
  • WINNER: Lou Williams, LA Clippers

NBA Defensive Player of the Year

  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • WINNER: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

NBA Most Improved Player

  • Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
  • Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
  • WINNER: Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Sportsmanship Award

WINNER: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

NBA Coach of the Year

WINNER: Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

  • Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
  • Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

Sager Strong Award

WINNER: Dikembe Mutombo

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: Oscar Robertson

