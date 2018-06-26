× Lancaster County man subdued by Taser after brandishing a pair of scissors while approaching police

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A New Holland man has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police say he brandished an unknown object as he approached officers and refused their orders to stop in an early-morning incident on June 24.

Elin Cruz-Ramos, 28, was taken into custody after an officer deployed a Taser device on him, New Holland Police say. It was later determined that the object he was holding was a pair of scissors, according to police.

The incident occurred around 1:10 a.m. in a parking lot on the 100 block of East Main Street in New Holland, according to police. Officers responding to a report of a man jumping on a vehicle and shining a flashlight into people’s windows discovered Cruz-Ramos, who was flailing his arms and “punching the air,” according to police. Cruz-Ramos had blood on him and was holding an unidentified object in his hand.

As Cruz-Ramos approached the responding officers, he refused orders to stop until one of the officers deployed his Taser. Cruz-Ramos was then taken into custody, police say.