× Lancaster man wanted after assault on spouse, step child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is wanted after a domestic dispute involving the assault of his step child and spouse.

Paul Cruz, 31, is wanted on endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On June 25 around 10:00 a.m., Cruz was involved in a domestic dispute at his residence in the 400 block of Royer Drive in Lancaster.

During the altercation, Cruz allegedly was arguing with his spouse when his juvenile step child attempted to intervene.

Then, Cruz allegedly lunged at the juvenile, and punched and choked the juvenile, who suffered multiple bruises to the throat, back, and shoulder.

When Cruz’s spouse attempted to intervene in the attack on the juvenile, Cruz allegedly struck his spouse in the eye with his elbow.

He fled the area after the assault and remains wanted at this time.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Cruz should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”