DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Swatara Township Police announced Tuesday that a 23-year-old man was charged earlier this month with rape, sexual assault and simple assault.

Police say charges against Xiomar Vazquez stemmed from an incident that took place in September 2017.

Vazquez was arraigned via video from Dauphin County Prison where he was already incarcerated, according to police.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 5.