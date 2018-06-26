× Man facing charges after attempting to rob bank in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to rob a bank.

Curtis Butler, 36, is facing robbery charges for the incident.

On June 25 around 8:35 a.m., police were dispatched to a robbery at the Ephrata National Bank in the first block of E. Main Street in Ephrata Borough.

According to emergency dispatch, a man, later identified as Butler, was inside and refusing to leave until the police came.

Upon arrival, officers found Butler inside the walk-in section of the bank.

He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of cash stolen from the bank.

Butler was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

No one was injured during the incident.