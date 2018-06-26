× Man facing charges after being found of crack cocaine, firearms in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to break into homes and vehicles and being found in possession of crack cocaine and a gun.

Jordan Roberts, 28, is facing one count each of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Firearm Prohibited, and Firearms not Carried W/O License, among other related charges.

On June 23 around 2:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Boas Street in Harrisburg for a report of a suspicious man that was attempting to open doors to homes.

Upon arrival, police spoke with two witnesses and a homeowner of a residence that the man, later identified as Roberts, attempted to open.

They told police that Roberts, whom they did not know from the area, was riding a bicycle around looking at houses and cars.

At one point, Roberts allegedly walked up to a home that the witnesses knew he didn’t live at, and attempted to open the door.

When the witnesses confronted Roberts, he said that he was looking for a friend, but proceeded to get back on his bicycle and rode away.

After receiving a description of Roberts, police stopped a man matching that description at the intersection of North and Green Streets.

Roberts kept reaching towards his right pants pocket while speaking to police, and when he stood up, police allegedly saw a large bag in his right front pocket that appeared to be crack cocaine.

Roberts was placed under arrest, and a search of his person revealed that he also had a Kel-Tec P-11 9 mm handgun in the same pocket as the crack cocaine.

The firearm was found to be stolen out of Lebanon County.

In Roberts’ backpack, police found two additional firearms and loose pistol rounds, as well as a suspected MDMA or Ecstasy pill.

Now, Roberts is facing charges.