Northumberland County corrections officer accused of stealing items from prison commisary

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — A corrections officer at a state prison in Coal Township is accused of stealing $21 worth of items from the prison’s officer dining room over a three-week span in May and June, according to State Police.

Michael John Pugh, 46, of Coal Township, is charged with 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking and 10 counts of receiving stolen property, police say.

Pugh was spotted on surveillance cameras on 10 different occasions between May 24 and June 14, allegedly taking items without paying.

The items he took were:

A Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee on May 24

A sweet tea on May 28

A soda on May 29

A chocolate milk on June 6

A smart water on June 7

A smart water on June 8

A sweet tea on June 11

A smart water on June 12

A smart water on June 13

A Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee on June 14

On some occasions, Pugh would scan the items with a barcode scanner, remove them from the list of items being purchased, and leave with the item without paying. Other times, he would place his finger over the barcode on the item while pretending to scan it, police say.

The total amount stolen was $21.21, according to police.