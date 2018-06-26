Olivia’s cooks up Baked Shrimp Tyropita served w rice pilaf

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Baked Shrimp Tyropita served w rice pilaf & drenched in our creamy Athenian sauce loaded w shrimp, ouzo, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olive, & feta sauce.

Shrimp Tyropita:

Filling:

5 cups feta cheese

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup Romano cheese

4 oz heavy cream

6 eggs

Pinch - kosher salt

Pinch - black pepper

Pinch - oregano

Pinch - granulated garlic

3 tbsp fresh dill

2 cups shrimp, cooked, peeled, & chopped

4 tbsp freshly chopped parsley

4 tbsp freshly chopped scallions

Phyllo:

20 sheets

1/2 lb butter

Preheat oven to 325*F. Mix all filling ingredients, set aside. Cut the phyllo in half long ways. Brush each layer of phyllo w the melted butter.

Put 3 tbsp of filling at the beginning corner. Fold the corner to make triangle over itself, continue this pattern until you come to the end of the piece of phyllo. (Similar to the way a flag is folded)

Brush the top w melted butter. Coat w sesame seeds, place in oven uncovered. Bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Top w our Athenian sauce.

Athenian sauce:

Part 1:

Shrimp

Artichoke hearts (quartered)

Kalamata Olives (pitted & chopped)

Sun dried tomatoes

Fire roasted red peppers

Garlic butter

Fresh spinach

Part 2:

Ouzo

Heavy cream

Romano cheese

Feta cheese

Heat sauté pan on medium- high heat. Add all ingredients from part 1. Sauté for approx 1-2 minutes. Deglaze the pan w ouzo. Immediately add the remaining ingredients from part 2. Simmer for approx 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Serve immediately.

Cocktails:

Watermelon margarita

Fresh watermelon

Tequila

Watermelon pucker

Splash oj

Sweet & sour

Fresh squeezed lime

Watermelon sugar rim

Fill glass w ice. Cube watermelon and add approx 6 pieces. Add the tequila, pucker, oj, sour mix, and fresh lime. Shake very vigorously to break up the watermelon releasing the flavors. Pour into the watermelon sugar rimmed glass. Garnish w fresh watermelon. Enjoy!!

Polar peach

Deep Eddy’s peach vodka

Lemoncello

Sorbet of your choice: orange, mango, or lemon

Fresh peaches

Splash of lemonade

Few ice cubes

Fresh mint

Toss all ingredients Into the blender, mix. Pour into glass and add the mint for garnish. Enjoy!