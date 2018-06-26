Olivia’s cooks up Baked Shrimp Tyropita served w rice pilaf

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Baked Shrimp Tyropita served w rice pilaf & drenched in our creamy Athenian sauce loaded w shrimp, ouzo, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olive, & feta sauce.
Shrimp Tyropita:
Filling:
5 cups feta cheese
1 cup ricotta cheese
1/2 cup Romano cheese
4 oz heavy cream
6 eggs
Pinch - kosher salt
Pinch - black pepper
Pinch - oregano
Pinch - granulated garlic
3 tbsp fresh dill
2 cups shrimp, cooked, peeled, & chopped
4 tbsp freshly chopped parsley
4 tbsp freshly chopped scallions
Phyllo:
20 sheets
1/2 lb butter
Preheat oven to 325*F. Mix all filling ingredients, set aside. Cut the phyllo in half long ways. Brush each layer of phyllo w the melted butter.
Put 3 tbsp of filling at the beginning corner. Fold the corner to make triangle over itself, continue this pattern until you come to the end of the piece of phyllo. (Similar to the way a flag is folded)
Brush the top w melted butter. Coat w sesame seeds, place in oven uncovered. Bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown. Top w our Athenian sauce.
Athenian sauce:
Part 1:
Shrimp
Artichoke hearts (quartered)
Kalamata Olives (pitted & chopped)
Sun dried tomatoes
Fire roasted red peppers
Garlic butter
Fresh spinach
Part 2:
Ouzo
Heavy cream
Romano cheese
Feta cheese
Heat sauté pan on medium- high heat. Add all ingredients from part 1. Sauté for approx 1-2 minutes. Deglaze the pan w ouzo. Immediately add the remaining ingredients from part 2. Simmer for approx 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Serve immediately.
Cocktails:
Watermelon margarita
Fresh watermelon
Tequila
Watermelon pucker
Splash oj
Sweet & sour
Fresh squeezed lime
Watermelon sugar rim
Fill glass w ice. Cube watermelon and add approx 6 pieces. Add the tequila, pucker, oj, sour mix, and fresh lime. Shake very vigorously to break up the watermelon releasing the flavors. Pour into the watermelon sugar rimmed glass. Garnish w fresh watermelon. Enjoy!!
Polar peach
Deep Eddy’s peach vodka
Lemoncello
Sorbet of your choice: orange, mango, or lemon
Fresh peaches
Splash of lemonade
Few ice cubes
Fresh mint
Toss all ingredients Into the blender, mix. Pour into glass and add the mint for garnish. Enjoy!