Pennsylvania ranks No. 42 in list of America's Most Patriotic States, website says

Pennsylvania is the home of the Liberty Bell, the birthplace of Betsy Ross, and was one of the hot spots of the Revolutionary War.

But on the list of America’s most patriotic states, the Commonwealth barely registers.

That’s the conclusion reached by the personal finance website Wallethub, which recently compared all 50 states across 13 key indicators of patriotism to determine which is America’s Most Patriotic State for 2018.

The list compares states in categories ranging from highest share of enlisted military population to share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

And, by Wallethub’s reckoning, Pennsylvania’s ranking comes in at No. 42 — well behind Virginia, which tops the list.

Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina and Idaho round out the top five.

But cheer up, Keystone staters. We did finish higher than Michigan, New York, and California, among others.

Heck, Massachusetts — the cradle of the American Revolution — finished dead last, according to Wallethub.

To see the whole list (and to read about Wallethub’s methodology in determining it), go here.