Police make arrest in shooting that left York man in critical condition Sunday

YORK — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Sunday afternoon shooting on the 100 block of Lafayette Street that left one man injured Sunday afternoon.

Gen-uine Alston, 20, of the 1200 block of W. King Street, was taken into custody at his residence by York City Police. He is charged with attempted murder, police say.

Alston is suspected of shooting Anthony Orr Jr., who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Orr is reportedly in critical condition.