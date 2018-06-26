Team talks successful exhumation of Native American boys at Carlisle Barracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - The remains of Little Plume, George Ell, and Herbert Littlehawk have all been unearthed and returned to their respective tribes. With members of their families at the Carlisle Barracks Cemetery, the private exhumations by hand began June 14th.

"We excavated and would get to a certain point I would stop and I would talk to them and bring them over and show them what we were doing," said Michael Trimble, Center of Expertise for the Curation and Management of Archaeological Collections director. "And we wouldn't do any more excavations until we answered all their questions."

Last August, the team set out to exhume three boys, including Little Plume and return their remains back to the Northern Arapaho Tribe. While the team successful identified two boys, the third remains found were not consistent with records of Little Plume.

"There was a sense of disappointment that we had to leave with this huge unanswered question," said Dr. Elizabeth Digangi, forensic anthropologist. "We spent this last year all of us on the team, wondering, hoping we could provide resolution for the family and it was personally very powerful feeling to be able to do that this year."

The bodies of those buried in the cemetery died between 1880 and 1910. In 1927 the Army made the decision to exhume the remains, move them to containers and rebury them in their current location at the barracks. During that time period there was not a sophisticated procedure to move remains. The team believes some remains got switch. They think that was the reason there were two unidentified remains found last year. This year, a third elbow was found with Herbert Littlehawk's remains.

"The fact that one bone accidentally got placed in a separate container is not really surprising to me because they wouldn't really be tracking that simply because they didn't have the knowledge of anatomy," said Dr. Digangi.

The team didn't go into detail on how the remains were identified, but Dr. Digangi looks at how many bones there are, along with growth plates to determine their approximate age and sex. The team says, the remains found are consistent with records for Little Plume, George Ell, and Herbert Littlehawk, leading to an emotional reunion with their families.

"I think all of us on the team are going to carry this with us for the rest of our lives," said Dr. Digangi. "The fact that we've been able to work with the families, help the families, help them move forward and it's just unforgettable, I'll just have that with me forever."

The total cost for this project was $300,000. The Army National Military Cemeteries says they will continue to accept requests from Native American families asking for remains of these boys to be returned.