Ariana Grande teases new song on her birthday

Ariana Grande gave the gift of music on her birthday.

The singer, who turned 25 on Tuesday, shared a sneak peek of her new music video for “Raindrops.”

In the clip posted to Grande’s Instagram account, the singer sits on a massive staircase while singing acapella, “When raindrops fell down from the sky, the day you left me an angel cried. Oh, she cried. An angel cried. She cried.”

This is the third song the newly engaged Grande has released in recent months. “No Tears Left To Cry” dropped in April and her recent hit, “The Light Is Coming,” featuring Nicki Minaj, dropped six days ago.

All of the tracks are from Grande’s upcoming studio album “Sweetner,” which is set to be released August 17.