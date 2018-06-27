Channing Tatum meets 77-year-old fan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women, and some men too, from all across Central PA and beyond...

“We drove four hours,” said one fan.

Many of them sleeping in the parking lot... but why?

"We love Channing Tatum!" shouted a group of ladies.

Can't argue with that.

“He is a beautiful guy. It’s weird. Really beautiful,” said another fan.

The genetically-gifted actor spent the late afternoon on Wednesday signing bottles of his new vodka- Born and Bred.

And of the one thousand fans he met today, one stood out from the rest.

“I love him,” said Mae Ryan.

You see, Tatum’s movie 'White House Down' was more than just entertainment for Mae….

“My dad was actually in the military and so was this character that Channing Tatum played, John Kale, he was also in the military,” said Jay Ryan.

But instead a positive reminder of her late husband.

“My mom was in South Korea. My dad was stationed there. And my dad got deployed and he had to go, he promised he would come back for her. And he did. And they got married and he brought her back to the states,” said Jay.

Their love story ended in 2005 when Mae’s husband died, and it wasn’t easy for her to accept…until this movie came out.

“For the first time in about eight years, she actually wanted to go to the movies, something she and my father used to do all the time. And we went to the movies and I took her there and she had a great time and she smiled for one of the first times in eight years,” said Jay.

So for Mae, meeting Channing Tatum was another positive reminder of her late husband.

“Oh, beautiful,” said Mae.

And from the video above, it appears the meeting meant more to Tatum than an average meet-and-greet, too.

“That means the world to me,” said Tatum.

And, Tatum agreed to sign a 'White House Down,' poster for them, too.

“He actually made the poster out to the entire family- to her, to my dad, and to me. I don’t know man, I’m about ready to cry,” said Jay.

Now, a permanent positive reminder of her late husband that she can keep forever.

“Where are you going to put your poster?" Mae was asked.

"Bedroom," she replied.

"So you can always have it right there in front of you?" she was asked again.

"Yeah,” Mae responded.