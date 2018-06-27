Christy Mirack’s brother: Arrest in cold case “hard to believe”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. --- Vince Mirack received a phone call from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office Monday afternoon.

After more than two decades seeking answers, they called him to notify him someone was in custody in connection to his sister's murder.

“It was shocking...I just couldn’t believe that after all these years, we finally got that call that someone is in custody,” said Mirack.

On Monday, authorities say Raymond Rowe, 49, was arrested in connection to the 1992 cold murder case of Christy Mirack.

Mirack said they didn't expect an arrest to happen but always hoped for one.

“Relief...You feel different inside. I’ll be honest with you, I feel like a different person inside right now. It’s not like every day, you felt like you know when something’s bothering you? For 25 years, you had that feeling inside,” said Mirack.

He said it's hard to fathom how the case has progressed over the last seven months.

In November, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office released three composite sketches created by Parabon NanoLabs using DNA from the original crime scene.

In May, court documents say the use of genetic genealogy helped authorities identify Rowe as a "strong viable suspect" for the first time.

That same DNA from 1992, authorities say, connected to a piece of gum and water bottle collected by investigators at a school function Rowe was DJing at in May, which convinced authorities to arrest Rowe.

“It’s hard to believe that this is how we’ve gotten this person in custody with the technology they’ve got today now,” said Mirack.

He said since Monday, he's felt support from Christy's friends, former students and colleagues, hoping for final closure.

Described as "good" and "caring," the last remaining question Vince is asking about Christy's murder is why this ever happened?

“If you see most of her pictures, she’s always smiling. She was always upbeat, smiling, like I said before she would be the center of attention when she came into the room and she knew how to direct the attention, too, because that’s the kind of person she was. She was outspoken, but in a good way. You know, in a good way…she was an overall good person and that’s why none of this makes sense,” said Mirack.

Rowe is presumed innocent.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is asking anyone who might have further information about Christy Mirack's case to come forward.