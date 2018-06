× Coroner identifies man killed in York Township fire

YORK COUNTY — The man killed in last week’s residential fire in York Township has been identified as 69-year-old Carmin Librandi, the York County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Librandi was found deceased inside his home on McKinley Drive. His cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the coroner’s office says.

The coroner’s office adds that the manner of death is accidental.