× Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in after being struck by vehicle Chambersburg

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Chambersburg and died later that night in York Hospital.

Elizabeth Patnychuk, 96, of Chambersburg, died of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner said. Her death has been ruled accidental.

Patnychuk was struck around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Main and E. Queen streets in Chambersburg. She was flown from the scene to York Trauma Center, but succumbed to her injuries at 7:10 p.m.

Chambersburg Police are investigating the incident.