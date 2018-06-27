Road reopens after crash blocked all lanes of Interstate 83 NB in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (5:55 a.m.): One lane of Interstate 83 NB has reopened after an early morning crash.
Delays are expected.
PREVIOUSLY: A crash has blocked all lanes of Interstate 83 NB early Wednesday morning.
According to PennDOT, a tractor without its trailer collided with a car.
The road is closed between Strinestown and Newberrytown, as crews are awaiting clean up of a fuel spill from the wreck.
There is no word on if there are any injuries or the amount of damage sustained in the crash.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide details as they become available.