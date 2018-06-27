× Road reopens after crash blocked all lanes of Interstate 83 NB in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (5:55 a.m.): One lane of Interstate 83 NB has reopened after an early morning crash.

Delays are expected.

Crash has just cleared on I-83 NB near Strinestown – Expect delays https://t.co/68fR10IDOK — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) June 27, 2018

PREVIOUSLY: A crash has blocked all lanes of Interstate 83 NB early Wednesday morning.

According to PennDOT, a tractor without its trailer collided with a car.

The road is closed between Strinestown and Newberrytown, as crews are awaiting clean up of a fuel spill from the wreck.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or the amount of damage sustained in the crash.

CRASH! All lanes blocked I-83 NB betweeen Strinestown and Newberrytown — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) June 27, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide details as they become available.