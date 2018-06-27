× Crews on the scene of reported incident in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a reported incident.

Police, EMS, and tactical units are on the scene of the 300 block of Wynwood Road and Kingston Road in Springettsbury Township.

The roads have been closed off at this time.

There is no word as to what the situation is currently.

Police are urging residents to stay inside until the incident has been handled.

Ongoing police incident in a Springettsbury Township, York County neighborhood on the 300 block of Wynwood & Kingston Rd. Police, EMS and tactical units are on scene. Roads have been closed off. We’ll have more details as they become available. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/Xbyh0MUwNH — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) June 27, 2018

Police situation on Wynnwood Road in Springettsbury Township, York County. No info from authorities yet, but SERT team is on site. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/E3cUYB9XvL — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) June 27, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.