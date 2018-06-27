FOX43 Finds Out: Finally getting fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa -- There's no longer a gaping hole in Jay and Rose Gouker's home in York Township, York County.

"You got State Farm motivated so to speak and now they seem to be working with cameo and trying to get this house done. It`s only been 4 months," said Jay Gouker.

Someone drove into the Gouker's home on Cherry Street back in February.

There were cracks throughout the house and a hole in the master bedroom.

It stayed that way for a while because the Gouker's were waiting for their homeowners insurance company to give them the money to do the work, which is finally getting fixed by a Cameo Construction.

Gouker said, "State Farm kept trying to low ball them. And finally State Farm brought their offer up and made it more reasonable."

The Gouker's told us State Farm was only offering to pay around $17,000 , when the engineers report claimed the damage would cost around $31,000 to fix.

Jay Gouker says after FOX43 Finds Out did a story about his family's situation in May, State Farm came around and decided to pay up.

"Had it not been for you, I don`t believe they would be doing anything right now."

We contacted State Farm to find out why the change?

They sent us this statement: "As we mentioned before, the complexity and collaboration involved during the claims process can sometimes take time - consultation with appropriate engineers, inspectors, etc. We are always open to review and consider all information to help us make claim decisions."

Gouker says he has learned a lot through this whole process and plans to pick a new homeowners insurance company when the work is done.

"I`m going to ask a million questions. I`m going to read the policy. Every single word. I`m going to look for any little loopholes thy have. I want to do reviews. Mostly reviews, how they`ve treated other customers."

The Gouker's say the work at their home should wrap up sometime in July.

