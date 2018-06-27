Isolated shower or thunderstorm Thursday, otherwise, it’s partly sunny, warm and humid

TURNING MUGGIER AND WARMER

Showers and thunderstorms threat through evening and part of the overnight. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible. The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the area in a SLIGHT risk for severe storms. This is a 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. While flash flooding due to heavy downpours is a significant threat, an isolated tornado and/or damaging winds can’t be ruled out. Thunderstorms quiet down after midnight. It’s a stickier start Thursday with lows near 70 degrees. Skies are partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible during the early afternoon. It’s muggy and warm, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the lower and middle 80s.

STEAMY, HOT WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Get ready for a heat wave, the first of the year! Friday begins a string of 90-degree days. Highs top out in the lower 90s. It is feeling stickier too. Mostly sunny skies continue right into the weekend. We had a few more degrees to afternoon high temperatures. Make sure to lather the sunscreen on continuously through the weekend. The UV Index will be extreme. Hot, hazy and humid conditions continue Sunday. High temperatures soar well into the middle and upper 90s. It will feel tropical and quite stifling too. Make sure to stay hydrated and watch for heat related illnesses. Heat index readings are likely to be well over 105 degrees. While readings drop a tad Monday, it is still quite hot in the lower 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. A better chance expected on Tuesday. Temperatures are knocked back to near 90 degrees.

FOURTH OF JULY

Temperatures stay hot for the holiday. Skies are partly to mostly sunny; however, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon. Make sure to lather on the sunscreen and take frequent breaks from the heat. Highs are hitting 90 once again. The humidity is still uncomfortable and will make it feel much hotter.

