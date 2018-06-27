× Lancaster woman arrested by TSA officers at BWI for attempting to carry handgun onto plane

A Lancaster woman attempting to board a plane with a loaded handgun was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Wednesday, the TSA said in a press release.

It is the 13th gun stop made at the airport this year, and the third this week, the TSA says.

The TSA did not identify the Lancaster woman, but said she was carrying a .357 caliber handgun with seven bullets in her carry-on luggage. The gun was discovered when the bag was sent through a TSA checkpoint X-ray machine.

The TSA said the woman told officials that her husband was the last to use the suitcase, and must have neglected to remove the gun after returning from his trip. She said she did not notice the weapon when she packed her belongings, according to the TSA.

The woman was arrested by Maryland Transportation Authority police on weapons charges.

The TSA reminds travelers that attempting to bring a firearm through a TSA checkpoint are subject ot possible criminal charges. Even travelers with firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns on to airplanes. The TSA also has authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,000 for weapons violations.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site.