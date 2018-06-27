× Man facing charges after attempting to assault victim with toilet brush in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa.– An Irwin man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a victim with a toilet brush.

John Wayne Bush Jr., 43, is facing involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, simple assault and harassment for his role in the incident.

On June 26 around 12:25 a.m., Bush Jr. allegedly engaged in an argument with the victim at their home in the 4100 block of Ford St. in Hempfield Township.

The argument allegedly turned physical when Bush Jr. threw a cup of bleach down on the bedattempted to forcibly assult the victim with a toilet brush covered in bleach.

During the incident, the victim suffered abrasion and a small bruise to her left arm.

Police were able to review an audio recording of the incident in which you could hear the victim screaming “get off me” and “don’t touch me” repeatedly, while Bush Jr. told the victim to “scrub” herself.

The victim told police that she bit Bush Jr. on the right shoulder and was able to push him off of her to call police.

Now, he will face charges.