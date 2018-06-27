Man sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl

HARRISBURG — A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.

Nathan Ott, of Chambersburg, was also ordered to forfeit $164,010 in cash and 19.7128804 in Bitcoin (with a current value of approximately $120,000).

In July 2017, Ott pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Chambersburg between October 2015 through May 2017, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed.

Ott obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl and then manually pressed and distributed the pills, the attorney’s office said. Unable to keep up with the demand, he purchased a motorized press capable of making 5,000 pills an hour.

The attorney’s office added that Ott purchased the ingredients to manufacture the fentanyl pills on the internet through the “dark web.” He distributed the pills via the internet and to his six co-conspirators, who are all awaiting trial.