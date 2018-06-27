× Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Patnychuk was flown from the scene to York Trauma Center, but succumbed to her injuries at 7:10 p.m. on June 26.

Earlier that day, at 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of S. Main St. and E. Queen St. in Chambersburg for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police found that Patnytchuk was crossing E. Queen St. in the crosswalk when a pickup truck turning from S. Main St. struck her.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on Crime Watch.