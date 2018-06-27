× Planters Cheez Balls are coming back – in appropriately retro canisters

The Kraft Heinz company announced Tuesday that a beloved cheese snack is back after a very long hiatus.

“Cheese lovers, say ‘Cheez!’ Top hats off to those who started petitions, created online groups, and wrote snail mail letters asking Planters to bring back their favorite cheesy snack,” the company said in a news release.

“Thanks to their dedication over the past 12 years, Planters announces the return of Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time,” the release continued.

The snacks will be available in July.

Planters Cheez Balls are sold in 2.75-ounce canisters and Cheez Curls are sold in 4-ounce canisters and will roll out on grocery store shelves nationwide starting at a suggested retail price of $1.99.

The snacks will be available in retro canisters almost identical to the ones seen on store shelves more than a decade ago.

For more information on Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls, visit Planters.com.