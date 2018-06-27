× Police searching for suspect in “quick change scam”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly use a “quick change scam” to confuse a cashier and get away with extra cash.

On Tuesday, June 26, police were informed of a “quick change scam” that had taken place on Friday, June 22 at a Giant Food Store.

The pictured suspect entered the store and attempted to make a small purchase of candy, and handed the cashier a $100 bill.

The suspect then confused the cashier and was able to get the $100 back as well as the change needed from the purchase.

The suspect proceeded to leave the store in what appears to be a black Honda Accord sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s possible identity to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting the Upper Allen Police website here.