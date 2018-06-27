Steelton Police announce arrest in death investigation from June 21

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Steelton Police announced Wednesday that Athanasios Stafford has been arrested in connection with a death investigation.

Stafford is accused of misguiding police during an incident in which a body was discovered at a home in the 300 block of Locust Street almost three weeks after the victim died.

The investigation revealed that the victim died on or around June 9, according to police. The victim was discovered in the home on June 21, after police searched the dwelling.

Stafford will be charged with abuse of a corpse, obstructing administration or law or government function and tampering with evidence.