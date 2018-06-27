× Woman charged with smuggling, using drugs inside Cumberland County Prison

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 23-year-old Cumberland County Prison inmate was arrested and charged Monday after police say she was caught using heroin she had smuggled inside the prison, according to Middlesex Township Police.

Samantha Amber Sproul was charged after a police investigation revealed she had possessed and used heroin/fentanyl while in the prison in April, police say.

Police determined that Sproul smuggled the drugs into the prison by inserting them into her body cavities prior to being taken there on other charges.

Sproul was arraigned by District Judge Charles Clement in Lower Allen Township and was held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.