York County neighborhood placed on lockdown after armed man barricades himself inside home

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. - A York County neighborhood is shaken up after a terrifying five hour standoff comes to an end.

Police, tactical units and EMS were all called to the scene.

"Our concern too was if he was inside and if he harmed himself because we had lost contact for so long we didn’t want to put officers in the house because that may have put him or other officers in danger so we were holding off on that as long as we could," said Chief Daniel Stump, Springettsbury Township Police Department.

Chief Stump says they got a call around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning from a woman, saying her husband was threatening to take his own life.

Police say that man, whose identity has not yet been released, barricaded himself with multiple firearms in his home on the 300 block of Wynwood Road in Springettsbury Township, York County.

“At one point we did lose contact where he wasn’t talking to us, so we were also using loud speakers to get him back on and were trying other methods to get him back on the phone," said Stump.

The incident prompted road closures and people living in the area were urged to say inside for their safety.

“We heard a bullhorn numerous times and we heard them ask him to come outside several times with his hands up," said Jennifer Shaw, neighbor.

“I was just praying that no one would be shot and that they would get him out safely," said Patricia Cross, neighbor.

Just after noon, police used tear gas and fired a few rounds at the home, attempting to encourage the man to come outside.

In the final moments of the standoff, negotiators tried to reason with him.

“He came out the front door he followed the officers command and he was taken into custody very peacefully," said Chief Stump.

“It’s kind of scary, I’ve never seen anything like that happen around here and I guess anything can happen anywhere," said Charles Wherley, neighbor.

“You never think anything wrong is going to happen, but I do feel safe, it’s just a little eerie," added Shaw, neighbor.

“I’m thankful to have a great team of officers, thankful to have the expertise of York County quick response team that can come in and help us with these situations," said Chief Stump.

No injuries were reported.

Police say their top priority to get that man the mental health help that he needs.

They are also working to determine what kind of charges will be filed.