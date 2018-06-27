York County Toys”R”Us closes for the last time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY -- This is the last week for children of all ages to be a Toys"R"Us kid. By Friday all of remaining Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us will close.

The local Toys"R"Us in York will no longer open to the public today. FOX 43 was informed this morning that all Items at York area Toys"R"Us are now being sold to a liquidator.

The York location will open this afternoon to shoppers looking to buy fixtures.

Toys"R"Us filed for bankruptcy in September but say terrible Christmas sales are what really led to the stores announcement to go out of business.

In the Harrisburg area the Babies"R"Us s has already stopped sales. The Mechanicsburg location will continue sales until tomorrow. Today is also the last day for the Babies"R"Us near the Park City Mall in Lancaster.

If you visit the Toys"R"Us website during these final days you will see an emotional message from the company thanking everyone who has “built a couch-cushion rocket-ship, made a hero adventure, or invented something gooey.”

The company has one final request: a promise to never grow up and play on.