× York man dies of injuries sustained in shooting Sunday on Lafayette Street

YORK — Anthony Orr Jr., the 36-year-old man wounded in a shooting Sunday on the 100 block of Lafayette Street, died of his injuries Tuesday night, the York County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Orr died in York Hospital at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday, the York County Coroner Pamela L. Gay said. An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

York Police arrested Gen-uine Alston, 20, Tuesday morning and charged him with the shooting. Alston was initially charged with attempted murder, according to police.