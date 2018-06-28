Bears introduce Spencer Carbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County -- The Hershey Bears introduced new head coach Spencer Carbery on Wednesday at the Giant Center.

Carbery becomes the 26th head coach to lead the chocolate and white. Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer was the lead man on the search and also welcomed Carbery to Hershey with a giant five-pound chocolate bar.

FOX43 Sports caught up with both Carbery and Helmer to find out what type of man will be leading the "Defenders of the Den" into the future.