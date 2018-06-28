× Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle in York identified by coroner

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: The coroner has identified the bicyclist killed in the Thursday afternoon crash.

Christopher Kress, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

An autopsy has been scheduled for today.

PREVIOUSLY: A bicyclist was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle, according to a statement from the York City Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jessop Place and King Mills Road at 4:48 p.m. for a report of a vehicle accident.

Police say a vehicle traveling northbound on Jessop Place lost control, struck the bicyclist and continued through a bridge railing and down an embankment before coming to a stop. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to York Hospital and is in critical condition, police add.